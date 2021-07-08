DSSSB Exam Date 2021:DSSSB Releases Exam Schedule For Various Posts, Check Official Notice

Quick links:
DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the examination date for various positions on Wednesday, July 7. The DSSSB exam is scheduled to start on August 1. Candidates who have already registered or applied for various positions can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for more information. Here is the direct link to view the exam notification.
Admit card has not been released yet. It is expected to be released 1 week before the commencement of exams. The admit card will have further information about exam centers.
Candidates are further advised by DSSSB to go through the official notification for accessing detailed schedule. Candidates can also visit the board's website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in for getting regular updates on DSSSB. DSSSB through the notification informed that it is mandatory for all aspirants to follow COVID-19 protocols and also to follow safety measures by maintaining social distancing. Candidates are also advised to keep checking their mailbox and message box as updates on the examination would be communicated to them via registered email ID or mobile number.
The official notification also reads, "Candidates may also be informed on their mobile number as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile number due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. it is again advised to visit the website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information."