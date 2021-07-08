DSSSB Exam Date 2021:DSSSB Releases Exam Schedule For Various Posts, Check Official Notice

DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the examination date for various positions on Wednesday, July 7. The DSSSB exam is scheduled to start on August 1. Candidates who have already registered or applied for various positions can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for more information. Here is the direct link to view the exam notification.

DSSSB 2021: Important dates

DSSSB Recruitment exam will begin on 1st August 2021.

DSSSB Recruitment exam will end on 14th August 2021

TGT in computer science, Technical Assistant in IT- 1st August 2021

Physical Education Teacher, Technical Assistant in Pharmacy-2nd August 2021

Technical Assistant in Digital Electronics, Technical Assistant in Library- 7th August 2021

For the position of caretaker and stenographer- 8th August 2021

Stenographer, Technical Assistant- 14th August 2021

Admit Card

Admit card has not been released yet. It is expected to be released 1 week before the commencement of exams. The admit card will have further information about exam centers.

Candidates are further advised by DSSSB to go through the official notification for accessing detailed schedule. Candidates can also visit the board's website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in for getting regular updates on DSSSB. DSSSB through the notification informed that it is mandatory for all aspirants to follow COVID-19 protocols and also to follow safety measures by maintaining social distancing. Candidates are also advised to keep checking their mailbox and message box as updates on the examination would be communicated to them via registered email ID or mobile number.