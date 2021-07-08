Last Updated:

DSSSB Exam Date 2021:DSSSB Releases Exam Schedule For Various Posts, Check Official Notice

DSSSB Exam Date 2021 has been released. Exams will be conducted between 1st and 14th August 2021. Admit cards will be released 1 week before the exam.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DSSSB Exam Date 2021

IMAGE: PTI


DSSSB Exam Date 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the examination date for various positions on Wednesday, July 7. The DSSSB exam is scheduled to start on August 1. Candidates who have already registered or applied for various positions can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in for more information. Here is the direct link to view the exam notification. 

DSSSB 2021: Important dates

  • DSSSB Recruitment exam will begin on 1st August 2021.
  • DSSSB Recruitment exam will end on 14th August 2021
  • TGT in computer science, Technical Assistant in IT- 1st August 2021
  • Physical Education Teacher, Technical Assistant in Pharmacy-2nd August 2021
  • Technical Assistant in Digital Electronics, Technical Assistant in Library- 7th August 2021
  • For the position of caretaker and stenographer- 8th August 2021
  • Stenographer, Technical Assistant- 14th August 2021

Admit Card

Admit card has not been released yet. It is expected to be released 1 week before the commencement of exams. The admit card will have further information about exam centers. 

Candidates are further advised by DSSSB to go through the official notification for accessing detailed schedule. Candidates can also visit the board's website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in for getting regular updates on DSSSB. DSSSB through the notification informed that it is mandatory for all aspirants to follow COVID-19 protocols and also to follow safety measures by maintaining social distancing. Candidates are also advised to keep checking their mailbox and message box as updates on the examination would be communicated to them via registered email ID or mobile number.

The official notification also reads, "Candidates may also be informed on their mobile number as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile number due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading admit card or re-examination. it is again advised to visit the website of the Board and OARS portal regularly for further information."

READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application process to close soon for more than 7000 posts
READ | DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application process begins today; apply on dsssb.delhi.gov.in
READ | DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 5807 teacher vacancies, check details here
READ | DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: Apply now for 7236 teaching and non-teaching posts
READ | DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download online
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND