DSSSB Final Answer Key 2021 Released For LDC, Lab Assistant & Others, Here's Direct Link

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday released the DSSSB 2021 Final Answer Key for various recruitment exams. DSSSB had conducted recruitment exams for 1,650 posts of Nursing Officer, LDC, Assistant, and Other Posts. Candidates who have taken the exam can download their answer key from the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The link to check DSSSB final answer key will be active from February 23 till February 26, 2021. DSSSB had earlier released the provisional answer keys for the recruitment exams mentioned above. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key along with proper evidence supporting their challenge. Considering the valid objections, DSSSB has revised them and released the final answer key. DSSSB will prepare the results for the recruitment exams based on the final answer key. The results are expected to be declared soon.

Also Read| Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 Notification Released For 2380 Posts, See Here

DSSSB 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board - dsssb.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the final answer keys for the exams.

Click on the postcode for which you have appeared

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in your application number and date of birth

The DSSSB Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Download and tally with your response codes.

Direct link for DSSSB final answer key

Click here to read the official notice

The postcodes for which the final answer key has been released include 63/15 and 85/17, 13/17 and 86/17, 81/17 and 11/18, 63/13, 20/18 and 58/15, 1/17, 5/18, 48/13, 2/17 and 49/13, 21/18, 41/15 and 19/15, 65/14, 8/19, 10/19, 17/18, 16/18, 11/19, 18/18, 12/19, 19/18, 15/18, 9/19, 6/18, 13/18, 12/18 and 3/18. The exams for these post-codes were conducted between the months of March and November in the year 2019. The posts included Nursing Officer, LDC, Matron, Junior Auditor, lab assistant, patwari, radiographer, and other posts.

Also Read| NEET PG 2021 Registration Process Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Also Read| PNB recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Peon Posts At Punjab National Bank

(Image Credit: Unsplash)