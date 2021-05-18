DSSSB PRT Eligibility Criteria: Education Qualification & Work Experience Details For PRT

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) conducts exams every year for the DSSSB recruitment drive that provides job opportunities to a number of candidates across various posts under the departments of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi). In a year, thousands of candidates apply for the DSSSB recruitment drive. Since the registration process for DSSSB posts will commence later this month, here's a look at DSSSB PRT Eligibility Criteria.

DSSSB PRT Eligibility Criteria

As per the DSSSB notification dated 02/21, the latest recruitment drive seeks to fill 7236 vacancies out of which 6886 vacancies are for teaching posts. The online application process for these posts will begin on May 25, 2021. The notification also mentioned a few important points regarding the DSSSB eligibility criteria, which differ on the basis of the post and subject the candidate is applying for. To apply for the post of DSSSB PRT, the candidate must have the following qualifications -

Assistant Teacher (Primary -DOE)

The candidate must obtain Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks along with 2 years Diploma in elementary education from a recognized board. OR

The candidate must obtain Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks along with 2 years Diploma in elementary education following the NCTE regulation-2002. OR

The candidate must obtain Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks along with 4 years Bachelor of Elementary education (B.El.Ed). OR

The candidate must obtain Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks along with 2 years Diploma in Education (Special Education) from a recognized Board. OR

The candidate must have completed their graduation along with 2 years Diploma in elementary education from a recognized Board.

Should have passed in CTET

The candidate is required to have Hindi or Urdu or Punjabi or English as a subject at Secondary Level.

Age Limit: 30 years

Assistant Teacher (Primary-MCD)

The candidate must have passed Class 12th with a minimum of 50% Marks from a recognized Board.

The candidate must have 2 years Diploma in primary education/ certificate course in ETE/ JBT/ DIET/ B.El.Ed from a recognized institution.

The candidate is required to have Hindi as a subject in 10th Class.

Should have passed in CTET

Computer Knowledge is desirable and acts as a bonus

Age Limit: 30 years

Direct link to the DSSSB notification (contains DSSSB vacancy details and information on DSSSB eligibility criteria)

