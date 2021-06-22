DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Process To Close Soon For More Than 7000 Posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had earlier invited applications for the DSSSB recruitment 2021. The last date in this recruitment drive is approaching soon. The candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive can now go to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in and apply for the post. More than 7000 posts of Trained Graduate Teacher TGT, Assistant Teacher, LDC, Patwari, Head Clerk, Patwari are on offer.

DSSSB Recruitment notification

The board had earlier released a DSSSB recruitment notification about the same to announce the recruitment drive. The DSSSB teacher recruitment application window had started on May 25, 2021. Candidates can apply for the posts till June 24, 2021, at 11.59 PM. All the candidates are advised to send in their applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. the various posts mentioned above are under different departments under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. According to the official notification, in DSSSB vacancy, 6358 posts are for trained graduate teacher, 554 posts are of primary assistant teacher, 278 are of LDC, 74 are for nursery assistant teacher, 50 are for the counselor, 12 are for head clerk, and 10 are for patwari.

For the post of Trained Graduate Teacher, TGT, a candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They should also have a degree or diploma in education. CTET qualification is also a must for the posts. For the post of Assistant Teacher in Primary, the candidate should have passed the 12th standard exam. They should also hold a diploma in elementary education and CTET qualification is also a must. For the post of counselor, the candidate should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology. Details about every post can be checked in the official DSSSB recruitment notification. The candidate will have to pay a fee of ₹100 while applying for the posts. Here is a look at how to apply for the DSSSB recruitment 2021.

How to apply for DSSSB Vacancy?

Go to the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads as, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)”

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the new registration link mentioned on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and follow the steps to fill the DSSSB teacher application

Make the payment of fees and submit the form.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

