DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 1809 Vacancies For Teachers, Steno, JE & Other Posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 begins for 1809 vacancies for assistant, jr engineer, special educators, TGT, stenographer, programmer, and various other posts.

 Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 1809 vacancies for various posts including TGT, Special Educator (Primary), Assistant Grade-ll, Junior Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Draftsman, Personal Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Scientific Assistant, Security Supervisor, Assistant Foreman, Carpenter II Class, Assistant Filter supervisor, and Programmer.  The online application begins on March 15 and ends on April 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

  • Special Educator Primary- 1126
  • Assistant Foreman -158
  • Personal Assistant --84
  • Laboratory Attendant -- 66
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical) - 62
  • Assistant Chemist -40
  • Technical Assistant (Public Health) -02
  • Technical Assistant (Printing) -02
  • Technical Assistant (Civil) --10
  • Technical Assistant (Chemical) -03
  • Technical Assistant (Interior Designer) -02
  • Technical Assistant (Automobiles) - 03
  • Technical Assistant (Production)- 01
  • Technical Assistant (Medical Electronics)- 03
  • Technical Assistant (Modern Officer Practice) Hindi - 02
  • Technical Assistant (Instrumentation & Control) - 02
  • Technical Assistant (Plastics) -- 02
  • Assistant Engineer E&M -- 14
  • Draftsman Grade I -- 16
  • Pharmacist Ayurveda - 24
  • Pharmacist Unani  --14
  • Pharmacist Homeopathic - 44
  • Assistant Director - 03
  • Assistant Grade-II -28
  • Junior Stenographer (English) -13
  • Junior Engineer Electronics - 31
  • Scientific Assistant Biology- 06
  • Security Supervisor -09
  • Carpenter II Class - 04
  • Assistant Filter supervisor - 11
  • Programmer- 05
  • TGT (Deaf & Dumb) -19

Educational Qualification: 

Junior Engineer Electronics -  Candidates should have a degree in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or Diploma Holder in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government with 2 years of professional experience in the electrical engineering field

Special Educator Primary - Candidates should have a Senior Secondary School Certificate (12th Class or its equivalent from a recognized Board / Institute. 2 years Diploma programme in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India ln any category Of Disability or any other equivalent qualification approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India. Pass in CTET.

Assistant Foreman - Candidates should have three years diploma is required either in Automobile Engineering or in Mechanical Engineering or in Electrical Engineering.

Personal Assistant - Candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognized school/ Board/ University.The candidate will be given a dictation in English/ Hindi for 10minutes at the speed of 100 w.p.in. The dictated matter should be transcribed on the Computer in 40 minutes (English) or 55 minutes(Hindi).

For more details click on this link to access the official notification. Click here to apply online.

