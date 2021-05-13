DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification For 7236 TGT And Non-teaching Posts OUT, Check Details

Quick links:
DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday released an official notification inviting online applications for the recruitment against 7236 vacancies. The posts include trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, counsellor, head clerk, patwari and LDC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between May 25 and June 24.
DSSSB Recruitment notification was released on May 12. The DSSSB Advertisement number is 02/2021. Candidates can visit the official website- https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/
TGT Trained Graduate Teacher: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a related subject and have a degree/diploma in Training Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.
Assistant Teacher Primary: Candidates should have passed class 10+2 Intermediate exam with Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with Diploma in Elementary Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.
Assistant Teacher Nursery: Candidates should have passed 10+2 Intermediate Exam with NTT Training / B.Ed Exam.
Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: Candidates should have passed the class 10th class exam and have a speed in English Typing- 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM.
Counselor: The candidate should have a Bachelor/Master's Degree in Psychology/ Applied Psychology.
Head Clerk: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with Computer Proficiency.
Patwari: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from any recognized university in India.
|Online Application Begins
|May 25
|Last date to apply
|June 24
|Notification release date
|May 12
|Where to apply online
|www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in
|Total number of Vacancies
|7236 vacancies