DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification For 7236 TGT And Non-teaching Posts OUT, Check Details

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 notification for 7236 teaching and non-teaching posts has been released by Delhi Government. Check eligibility, key dates, full details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday released an official notification inviting online applications for the recruitment against 7236 vacancies. The posts include trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, counsellor, head clerk, patwari and LDC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between May 25 and June 24.

DSSSB Recruitment notification was released on May 12. The DSSSB Advertisement number is 02/2021. Candidates can visit the official website- https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

  • Trained Graduate Teachers- 6358 vacancies
  • Assistant Teachers- Primary and Nursery- 554 vacancies
  • Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC- 278 vacancies
  • Counsellor- 50 vacancies
  • Head Clerk - 12 vacancies
  • Patwari -10 vacancies. 
  • Total -7236

Selection Process: 

  • The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of examination, followed by a skill test. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

TGT Trained Graduate Teacher: Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in a related subject and have a degree/diploma in Training Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.

Assistant Teacher Primary: Candidates should have passed class 10+2 Intermediate exam with Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with Diploma in Elementary Education. The candidate must be CTET Exam Passed.

Assistant Teacher Nursery: Candidates should have passed 10+2 Intermediate Exam with NTT Training / B.Ed Exam.

Junior Secretarial Assistant LDC: Candidates should have passed the class 10th class exam and have a speed in English Typing- 35 WPM OR Hindi Typing 30 WPM.

Counselor: The candidate should have a Bachelor/Master's Degree in Psychology/ Applied Psychology.

Head Clerk: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with Computer Proficiency.

Patwari: Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from any recognized university in India.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Below 32 Years
  • Junior Secretarial Assistant (LDC): 18-27 Years
  • Patwari: 21-27 Years
  • Other Posts: Below 30 Years

DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General/OBC Category- Rs. 100/-
  • All Other Categories - No Fee

Click here to read the DSSSB Recruitment Notification 2021

DSSB teaching and non-teaching post recruitment details

Online Application Begins May 25
Last date to apply June 24
Notification release date  May 12
Where to apply online  www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Total number of Vacancies 7236 vacancies

 

