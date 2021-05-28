DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 5807 Teacher Vacancies, Check Details Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released an official notification inviting online applications for recruitment against 5807 vacancies for the posts of teacher. The online application process will begin on June 4. The last date to apply for the Delhi TGT posts is July 3. Aspirants will apply online at the DSSSB official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

1. BA Hons in one of the modern Indian language (MIL) concerned or BA with MIL concerned ad one of the elective subjects from a recognized university having 45% marks in aggregate with one additional language or one school subject at degree level,

Or an equivalent oriental degree in MIL concerned with 45% marks in aggregate

Or Sahitya Rattan of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag having secured at least 45% marks in aggregate with English in Matric.

2. Degree/ diploma in teaching

3. Knowledge of Hindi is essential

4. Should have qualified CTET from CBSE.

The upper age limit for the post is 32 years. However, the upper age limit for reserved category candidates will be relaxed. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Pay Scale: Rs 9300-34800+ grade Pay 4600. Group B non gazetted.

Delhi Teachers Recruitment: Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear the One Tier/ Two Tier examination followed by a skill test wherever applicable. The questions will be bilingual – Hindi and English except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

Click here to read the official notification