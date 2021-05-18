DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Registration For 7236 Vacancies To Begin On May 25

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will soon start the registration process for the recruitment on May 25th, 2021. The DSSSB notification was released on May 12th, 2021 on the official website. The DSSSB recruitment 2021 drive is to fill 7,236 posts and the last date to register for the same is June 24th, 2021. Here are some important points to keep in mind when a candidate is registering for the DSSSB.

DSSSB recruitment registration for DSSSB vacancy: Important points to note

Out of the 7,236 posts, 6886 vacancies are for teaching posts. A total of 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council and the rest will be filled in the Directorate of Education. Moreover, 278 posts are for Junior Secretariat and will be filled in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, 12 vacancies are of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Apart from these, 50 posts of Counsellor will be filled in the Department of Women and Child Development.

The application forms must be completed online, and the payments must be paid via SBI e-pay. Women, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the application cost. Other candidates must pay a fee of Rs100.

The educational qualification, age, experience, and other requirements for the position will be determined as of the closing date for online application submission.

The DSSSB will exclusively conduct selection tests in Delhi/NCR.

On the day of the examination, candidates will not be allowed to wear shoes and are expected to wear slippers, sandals with low heels. Moreover, the candidates are expected to wear clothes with half sleeves which do not have big buttons, brooch or badge, flower etc. Candidates may wear salwar or trousers.

Until the final result is announced, candidates should save the hardcopy of the online application form and the admission card signed by the invigilator.

The candidate's preference order for the posts will be obtained at the time of document verification in the case of a combined examination for more than one linked post.

The DSSSB has stated that contractual employees working for the Delhi government at the time of appointment will be able to have their upper age limit relaxed by up to 5 years. This will be a one-time concession granted exclusively to the department where the contractual employee is employed.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK