DSSSB TGT Admit Card Released For Math Teacher Exam; Check Direct Link Here

DSSSB TGT math teacher admit card: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the DSSSB TGT admit card. The hall tickets which have been released are for TGT Maths exam. Candidates who registered themselves and will be appearing for the exam under DSSSB teachers recruitment can download their admit card. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website which is dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned-below to check the hall tickets. To be noted that the exam will be conducted in computer based mode on September 2, 2021.

DSSSB admit card download: Steps to follow

Candidates will have to visit official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 2ND SEPT 2021".

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in the credentials and login

Post doing this, the DSSSB admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the admit card and carry the same to the examination centre

Direct link to download DSSSB Admit Card

DSSSB 2021: Exam Pattern

The Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment for DSSSB TGT Tier-1 examination will be held in online mode. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in two Sections-A & B. The first section will cover subjects like General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English and Hindi Language Test. The second session will cover Teaching Methodology questions.

DSSSB recently released the DSSSB exam dates in pdf format on the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can now download and check the DSSSB exam dates. The selection board has also mentioned that the DSSSB hall ticket 2021 for these exams will be released soon. It is to be noted that DSSSB exam dates notice for the month of August 2021 had already been released and exams have been conducted. DSSSB is conducting the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Exams 2021 to fill 13,043 vacancies. The DSSSB 2021 TGT Recruitment process will consist of Tier-1 Examination and Document Verification.