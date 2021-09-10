Last Updated:

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released On Official Website; Raise Objection By Sept 13

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 has been uploaded on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, also known as DSSSB has released the provisional or draft answer key for Trained Graduate Teacher exam 2021. The DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded till September 13, 2021. To be noted that since the answer key is provisional, candidates who took the exam on September 2, 4 and 5 can raise objections (if any).

This year the TGT Exam 2021 was conducted for several posts such as Technical Assistant Electrical, TGT Sanskrit Male, TGT Bengali Male, TGT Hindi Female, TGT Math Male, and few others. The exam was conducted in CBT mode and candidates can now follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards. For more details candidates can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

  • DSSSB TGT Answer Key was released on September 9, 2021
  • Last date to raise objection is September 13, 2021

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

  • Registered candidates should go to the official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  • On the official website, click on the notification that says, "OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD ON 2ND, 4TH & 5TH SEPT 2021."
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their application number and date of birth.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen, candidates should keep a copy of the answer key for future reference.

About DSSSB

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, DSSSB was constituted on the 50th anniversary of India's independence. The Board aims to recruit skilled individuals for Delhi government. It conducts written tests, personal interviews whenever needed. The website reads that DSSSB is committed to having a recruitment procedure of global standards that will make recruitment smooth and efficient. 

READ | JEE Main Answer Key 2021 for Session 4 out on Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to download
READ | JEECUP Answer Key 2021 released, find direct link to view provisional answer key here
READ | MPSC Group B Answer Key released; check steps to download & raise objection before Sept 14
READ | PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Answer key released; here's how to raise objections till Sept. 9
READ | JEE Main answer key out now; here's direct link to check final answer key of session IV
Tags: DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021, Delhi Subordinate, Objection date
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND