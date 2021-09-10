DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released On Official Website; Raise Objection By Sept 13

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, also known as DSSSB has released the provisional or draft answer key for Trained Graduate Teacher exam 2021. The DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded till September 13, 2021. To be noted that since the answer key is provisional, candidates who took the exam on September 2, 4 and 5 can raise objections (if any).

This year the TGT Exam 2021 was conducted for several posts such as Technical Assistant Electrical, TGT Sanskrit Male, TGT Bengali Male, TGT Hindi Female, TGT Math Male, and few others. The exam was conducted in CBT mode and candidates can now follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards. For more details candidates can visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

DSSSB TGT Answer Key was released on September 9, 2021

Last date to raise objection is September 13, 2021

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

Registered candidates should go to the official website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the official website, click on the notification that says, "OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK FOR DSSSB EXAMS HELD ON 2ND, 4TH & 5TH SEPT 2021."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen, candidates should keep a copy of the answer key for future reference.

About DSSSB

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board, DSSSB was constituted on the 50th anniversary of India's independence. The Board aims to recruit skilled individuals for Delhi government. It conducts written tests, personal interviews whenever needed. The website reads that DSSSB is committed to having a recruitment procedure of global standards that will make recruitment smooth and efficient.