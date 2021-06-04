DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins Today; Apply On Dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued an official statement soliciting online applications for teacher vacancies totaling 5807. On June 4, the online application procedure will begin. The deadline to apply for TGT positions in Delhi is July 3. Candidates must apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the DSSSB's official website. Here is more information about how to apply for the vacancies.

DSSSB TGT recruitment application

In the Union Territory, this recruitment campaign will fill 5807 TGT positions. Candidates with a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university and an overall grade point average of 45 percent are eligible to apply for the positions. Candidates can apply for the positions by following the easy steps outlined below.

How to apply for DSSSB TGT vacancy?

A candidate needs to register on the official website or log in to the account if you have already registered.

Then, the aspirant needs to fill in the application form.

In the next step, candidate will have to pay the application fees.

Then candidate needs to upload the scanned copies of the documents.

Then click on submit.

Save the confirmation page on your computer and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

DSSSB TGT notification stated that BA Hons in one of the modern Indian languages (MIL) concerned, or BA with MIL concerned as one of the elective subjects from a recognised university with 45 percent aggregate marks and one additional language or one school subject at degree level: or an equivalent oriental degree in MIL concerned with 45 percent aggregate marks. Or a Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag Sahitya Rattan who received at least 45 percent in aggregate with English in Matric.

Degree/ diploma in teaching Knowledge of Hindi is essential Should have qualified CTET from CBSE.

The maximum age for this position is 32 years old. The upper age restriction for reserved category candidates, on the other hand, will be reduced. For additional information, candidates should read the official notification.

Pay Scale: Rs 9300-34800+ grade Pay 4600. Group B non gazetted.

Delhi Teachers Recruitment: Selection Process:

Candidates must pass a one-tier/two-tier examination followed by a skill test, if applicable, in order to be considered for a position as a Delhi Teacher. Except for the Language papers, which will be in the language concerned solely, the questions will be bilingual - Hindi and English.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK