DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins Today; Apply On Dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued an official statement soliciting online applications for teacher vacancies totaling 5807. On June 4, the online application procedure will begin. The deadline to apply for TGT positions in Delhi is July 3. Candidates must apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the DSSSB's official website. Here is more information about how to apply for the vacancies.
In the Union Territory, this recruitment campaign will fill 5807 TGT positions. Candidates with a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university and an overall grade point average of 45 percent are eligible to apply for the positions. Candidates can apply for the positions by following the easy steps outlined below.
DSSSB TGT notification stated that BA Hons in one of the modern Indian languages (MIL) concerned, or BA with MIL concerned as one of the elective subjects from a recognised university with 45 percent aggregate marks and one additional language or one school subject at degree level: or an equivalent oriental degree in MIL concerned with 45 percent aggregate marks. Or a Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag Sahitya Rattan who received at least 45 percent in aggregate with English in Matric.
Candidates must pass a one-tier/two-tier examination followed by a skill test, if applicable, in order to be considered for a position as a Delhi Teacher. Except for the Language papers, which will be in the language concerned solely, the questions will be bilingual - Hindi and English.