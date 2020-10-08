DTE Assam PAT Result 2020 Out At DTE Website Today: See Details About Online Counselling

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has announced that the results for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020. The results link has been activated on the official website of DTE Assam since today at 12:30 pm. Candidates can visit the website at dte.assam.gov.in to check their results. Read on to check the step by step procedure to check results as well as the details about online counselling/verification as well.

DTE Assam PAT result 2020

The Directorate of Technical Education in Assam released a notice on October 7th stating that the results for the polytechnic admission test 2020 that was held on October 3rd have been declared on October 7th itself at 2:30 pm. However, the candidates can check the results online by visiting the website at dte.assam.gov.in from 12:30 pm on October 8th. Candidates need to click on the "Polytechnic Admission Test - 200 results" link to check their results.

Visit the homepage of the DTE Assam website at https://dte.assam.gov.in/

On the right side of the homepage, click on "Polytechnic Admission Test - 200 results" link.

Image courtesy: DTE Assam portal

Candidates then have to enter their roll number as well as the date of birth and click on Submit.

Download the results and take a print out of the Assam PAT results for your future reference.

Here is a direct link to check the PAT 2020 results - Click here.

Candidates should note that the date and time for uploading documents for online counselling or verifications would be declared later through newspapers at dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates can ask their queries via email to the email id - pat2020.result@gmail.com.

Image courtesy: DTE Assam portal

Assam Polytechnic Admission Test is for the students who want to get admitted into the various diploma in engineering and technology courses in Assam. Clearing the exam allows the students to get admission into the various government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also opt for admission into the diploma courses in different colleges of Assam by showing their PAT score. These colleges include Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.

