DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 Date Extended Till September 3, Check Official Tweet Here

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 update: The Directorate of Technical Education has recently started the DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021. The admission is going on for various Diploma Courses. In a recent update, the registration date for some Diploma Courses has been extended. Now the last date to register for Maharashtra Diploma Courses is September 3, 2021. This extension is applicable for both post SSC and post HSC courses. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can apply for DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 on the official website. The official website is dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Important dates

The deadline to apply for FY Diploma Engineering and FY Pharmacology ends on September 3, 2021

The deadline to apply for document verification and application form confirmation is September 3, 2021

DTE Maharashtra will release the First Provisional Merit List on September 5, 2021

The final merit list for HSC Diploma will be out on September 8, 2021

Final merit list for SSC Diploma will be released on September 9, 2021

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 is for candidates who are seeking admission for various other courses. State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant tweeted this announcement. The tweet reads, "The application deadline for admission process for first year Diploma Engineering (post-X) and first year Pharmacology (post-XII) courses are being extended and the revised deadline is 03 September 2021."

प्रथम वर्ष पदविका अभियांत्रिकी ( दहावी नंतरच्या ) तसेच प्रथम वर्ष औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र ( बारावी नंतरच्या ) अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेश प्रक्रियेसाठी अर्ज भरण्याच्या दिनांकास मुदतवाढ देण्यात येत असून सुधारित अंतिम दिनांक ०३ सप्टेंबर २०२१ अशी आहे. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 27, 2021

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Steps to Apply

Registered candidates should visit the official site for DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 – dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on either of the following links, 'Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021' or 'Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021.'

Candidates will have to fill all the columns and register themselves

Candidates will then have to upload all the relevant documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Post following the above-mentioned steps, the DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 form will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download the application form for future reference

Direct links to apply