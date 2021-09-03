DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 Ends Today; Check How To Apply Here

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education had recently started its DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 registration process. As per the schedule, the last day to fill the admission form is Friday, September 3, 2021. Interested candidates who want to seek admission in post SSC diploma courses have the option to fill the application form. The form has been uploaded on the official website which is dtemaharashtra.gov.in and can be accessed there. Candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends, i. e. today and be ready with a scanned copy of documents to fill form quickly.

To be noted that the DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021 is conducted for selecting candidates for the first year of three year duration full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology courses. This time it is being conducted for candidates to take admission in the academic year 2021-22. The courses are provided by the government, government aided, university managed, unaided private educational institutes across the state. Earlier DTE had set the last date as July 30 which was further extended to September 3, 2021. The notice reads, "The applications registered, verified and confirmed through scrutiny mode after the last date would be considered against the standard admission process." Candidates should make sure to go through the steps mentioned below to fill the application form.

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the website of the Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra, dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021-22”

Post doing this, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter details like name, email ID, mobile number, state, district and password.

Candidates will then be asked to fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Candidates will also be asked to pay the registration fee through the online payment mode

After completing all the steps, click on submit option and take a print of the submitted DTE Maharashtra application form

DTE Admission 2021: Important Dates