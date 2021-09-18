DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021: Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment Released; Check

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra, has released the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 today, September 18. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the merit list on the official website of dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The last date for confirmation from the candidate's side was September 16.

Candidates can check their names and allotment of the seat on the provisional merit list by using the student's login id, and candidates would be able to accept the offer from September 19 to 22, 2021. Candidates should cross-check their allotted seats in CAP Round 1 by accepting the declaration through their login. On the website, the registered candidate will be asked to re-confirm that the relevant document has been uploaded to substantiate their claims are authentic and correct. Below is a simple and quick step to download provisional DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021 and Post SSC diploma provisional allotment for round 1.

DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021: Here's how to check SSC

STEP 1: To check the Post SSC diploma provisional allotment list, visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra-dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Post SSC Diploma Admissions 2021-22'.

STEP 3: Select ' Registered candidate's login ' and enter credentials such as application ID and password to log in.

' and enter credentials such as application ID and password to log in. STEP 4: Automatically, the provisional list will appear on the screen. Candidates can check and download the Post SSC diploma provisional allotment letter.

STEP 5: Candidates can make corrections, if any, and confirm the allotted seat.

DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021: More details | Direct Link

If a candidate spots any error in Post SSC diploma provisional allotment, he/she must immediately report the issue to the grievance section, using the login or by e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny mode. Those candidates who find no issue with the allotment can pay their fees and complete the acceptance procedure. Earlier, on September 13, the final merit list was released, and the last date to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents was September 23, 2021. Candidates can use this direct link to visit the website - DTE Maharashtra Merit List 2021 Post SSC Diploma Provisional Allotment.

Image: Shutterstock