DU 1st Cutoff List To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Full Details Here

DU 1st cutoff list: Delhi University is gearing up to release the first cutoff list soon. The DU cutoff list is scheduled to be out on Friday, October 1, 2021. The list that will be released tomorrow will be for merit-based undergraduate (UG) admissions. The second and third list is scheduled to be released on October 9 and October 16 respectively. If the seats remain vacant even after releasing the third list then University may release the 4th DU Admission cutoff list.

Professor Pinki Sharma, who is the Dean of Admissions said that the admission process will be started by October 4, 2021. She further said, “We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4.

This year the admission process is a little different as keeping COVID in mind, a contactless admission process will be followed. This will be used to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. DU online admission process states that the students as soon they see their names on the merit list should complete the process online. They will not have to be physically present in college. The team of the University will be on duty to verify the documents that will be uploaded by candidates and will approve or reject the admission accordingly. Candidates will be asked to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.

This year the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year. Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, she said there will not be a cent per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

Delhi University Admission: Highlights

The admission process for nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses started on August 2. Delhi University admission application's last date was August 31, 2021. It is being predicted that cut-off will go high this year as over 70,000 students scored above 95% marks in CBSE Class 12 Boards result 2021. Like every year, last year too DU received the maximum applications from students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In 2020, over 2.85 lakh applicants were from CBSE, followed by over 12,000 applicants from the Board of School Education, Haryana, and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISC).