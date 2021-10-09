DU 2nd Cut Off 2021: Delhi University Colleges Release 2nd Cut-off Lists, Check Here

The University of Delhi Saturday released its second cut-off list for DU UG Admissions 2021. The DU 2nd cut-off recorded a marginal decline from the first cut-off list. Many colleges have closed the admissions for most of their courses after the first cut-off list. Check full details on the DU 2nd cut-off list 2021 here.

Ramjas College 2nd cut-off 2021

Ramjas College of DU has not made any changes to the second cut-off list for BA Political Science Hons. course. The college had pegged a cut-off of 100 per cent for the course in the first cut-off list which remained at 100 in the 2nd cut-off list as well. The cut-off for BSc (Honours) Physics has come down to 99.33 per cent from 100 per cent. The cut-off for the BA programme combination in the college has dropped to 99.5 per cent from 100 per cent.

SRCC 2nd cut-off 2021

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has set the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics and Bcom (Honours) at 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent, respectively. The cutoff for these courses in the first list was set at 100%. Aspirants can apply for these courses online.

Aryabhatta College 2nd cut-off 2021

Aryabhatta College also released its second cut-off list with the decline ranging between 0.25 to one per cent. The college had kept the highest cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list. The cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Hindi, BSc (Honours) Mathematics saw a one per cent decline to 97, 85 and 96 per cent, respectively. The cut-off for BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) History, BCom (Honours) have come down to 95.5 per cent, 94.5 per cent and 97.5 per cent, a decline of 0.5 per cent from the list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 2nd cut-off 2021

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on Saturday released its second cut-off list with the marks required for BSc(Honours) Computer Science going down by 1.5 per cent. The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100 per cent but there were no applications received for the course in the first list. The cut-off for the course is pegged at 98.5 per cent in the second list but it is closed for admissions in SC, ST, PwD and EWS categories. The other colleges that had pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for the course were Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Hansraj College with the former also drawing a blank for the course. The admissions to BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BSc (Honours) Zoology, BSc (Life Science) have been closed while BA programme combinations of Economics and Political Science and History and Political Science are also closed.