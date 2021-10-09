DU 2nd Cutoff List 2021 To Be Released Today For DU Admissions 2021

Delhi University will on Saturday publish the DU second cut-off list on its official website, du.ac.in. Admissions based on the DU second cut-off list will begin on October 11 and finish at 11:59 p.m. on October 13, 2021. The DU cut-off list for admission to each of Delhi University's affiliated colleges in 2021 is based on the DU cut-off list. The DU second cut-off list 2021, like the DU first cut-off list 2021, will be based on the 'Best of Four marks' obtained by the student in Class 12.

On October 1, the initial cut-off list was issued, with at least six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu, putting the DU 2021 cut-offs at 100%. Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and BCom Honours, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours, and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours are among the colleges that have announced 100% cut-offs.

DU 2nd cutoff list 2021 out today for DU Admissions 2021

Factors that colleges consider to prepare DU 2nd cutoff list 2021

Total number of applicants

Programmes offered

Previous year's cut-off trends

Availability of seats

Best of four subjects

Documents required for DU admissions 2021:

Class 10 certificate, mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet, provisional or original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

OBC (Non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

Transfer certificate

Migration certificate from

Two passport size, self-attested photographs

"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," principal Anju Srivastava told news agency PTI.

Deadlines and number of admissions to seats for DU Admissions 2021

DU 2nd cutoff 2021 for different courses

Under the initial cut-off list, 457 admissions to science programmes and 403 admissions to arts and commerce courses were made at Hansraj College. A total of 70 students applied for admission to the BSc (Honours) computer science programme, with a cut-off of 100%. Miranda House has received approximately 1,600 applications, and the college will not accept applications for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), or Zoology under the second cut-off list (Honours). Seats will be available in programmes such as Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics (Honours), and other BA programme combinations.

Delhi university cutoff high due to high CBSE scores

With inputs from PTI.

(IMAGE: PTI)