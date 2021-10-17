DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2021: Admissions Under Third Cut-off List To Begin From October 18

DU 3rd Cut-Off List Admission: The Delhi University (DU) will start admissions for undergraduate courses under the third Cut-Off list from tomorrow, October 18, 2021. Candidates whose names are on the third cut-off list can apply by visiting the official website of Delhi University. The applicants can apply till October 21, 2021, and fees can be paid at DU colleges till October 25, 2021.

According to official data, more than 51,000 candidates secured admission under two cut-off lists. The third cut-off list was released by the Delhi University on Saturday with a decline in required marks for the courses by 0.25% to 1.5%. However, the cut-off is still higher compared to previous years, but there is a high possibility that candidates will get admission into different DU colleges based on the availability of seats. It must be noted that Delhi University will also release a special cut-off list on October 25 for only those candidates who could not get a seat even when they were eligible for other reasons.

DU 3rd Cut-Off list 2021 Admission: Important Documents

Passing grades for classes 10 and 12

Government ID proof.

SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate if any.

Sports quotas and, if applicable, ECA certificates

A passport-sized photograph

Scanned copy of signature

DU Admissions 2021: Steps to Register

Step 1: To register for admission, select a college and programme of your choice based on the cut-off.

Step 2: Visit the official DU website and log in to the candidate's dashboard.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the fees to reserve a seat.

Step 6: Don't forget to take a printout of the application form.

Image: PTI