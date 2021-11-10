DU Academic Calendar 2021: 1st-year UG Classes To Begin On Nov 22, PG Classes From Dec 1

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for the session 2021-22. As per the calendar, the classes for first-semester of undergraduate courses will begin on November 22. The classes for the first semester of postgraduate courses will commence on December 1. The DU academic calendar can be viewed on the official website of DU i.e., du.ac.in.

Moreover, as per the calendar, the classes for first-year even semester for undergraduate courses will begin on April 7, 2022 and for postgraudate the classes will begin on April 16. For first-semester UG programmes, the examination will be held from March 21 to April 4. The semester break will start from April 5, after the exam is over. Classes for even semester students of UG programmes will be held from August 5 to 22. The next academic session for even semester first-year students will commence on August 26. The classes for PG first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12. The exams for PG first year even semester students will be held from August 12 to 25.

DU reopening update

Delhi University officials will take a decision on reopening the university campus after 10 days. The officials will hold a meeting regarding the reopening of university. Vikas Gupta, Delhi University Registrar on Tuesday told PTI that till the time District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gives clear guidelines on 100 per cent seating capacity, they cannot take a decision on complete reopening. "How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," DU registrar told PTI.