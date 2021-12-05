DU Admission 2021: Deadline To Apply Against 3rd Special Drive Cut-off Ends On December 5

Delhi University Admission 2021: DU Admission 2021 process against Delhi University's third special drive cut-off is scheduled to conclude on December 5, 2021. Candidates who are eligible and have not completed the process yet should make sure to do it by Sunday (11:59 pm). The admission process is under the cut-off list for undergraduate degree courses. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The seats vacant in Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrant (KM), and Sikh Minorities categories only will be filled in this round. Here are the steps to apply for DU Admission 2021.

Official statement released by Delhi University reads, “SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh Minorities Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and Special Drive – I and II, may be considered for admission under the Special Drive – III (Only for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/KM/Sikh Minorities Categories), provided seats are available in the said category.”

DU Admission 2021: Here's how to apply

Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of colleges affiliated with Delhi University.

On the homepage, go to the course-wise section of DU third special drive cut-offs 2021, and then look for the ‘Registration’ link.

Candidates should then fill in the required details and upload all the required documents.

Before submitting the form, candidates will have to pay the application fees.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the filled application form for future reference.

Official notification reads, "In case of a tie for a seat, the following tie-breaking rule shall be applied: a. The Candidate with higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission. b. The Candidate with the earlier date of birth."

The University has already asked the colleges to approve the application for vacant seats between December 6 and December 7, 2021. Candidates should make sure to pay the admission fee post approval by December 8, 2021, at 5 pm. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to get more details on DU Admission 2021.

Image: PTI