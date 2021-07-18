DU Admission 2021 For UG To Begin On Aug 2, Eligibility & Fee To Remain Same As 2020

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University has announced that it is gearing up to start the admission process. As per the recent announcement, DU will be scheduling the merit-based UG applications' process from 2nd August 2021. DU had earlier informed that Central Universities Common Entrance Test, CUCET has been ruled out this year. CUCET is an all-India test for various undergraduate courses. Since the admission process will be completely online, interested students are advised to keep a check on Delhi University's official website that is du.ac.in for more updates.

DU Admissions 2021: Important dates

Registration for Undergraduate Admissions will begin on August 2, 2021

Last date for UG admission registration will be August 31, 2021

Registration for PG Courses including DUET is scheduled to begin on July 26, 2021

Last date for registration of PG Courses including DUET will be August 21, 2021

It is being predicted that the sports and extracurricular activities for admission may not be conducted by the university. Considering the COVID situation, admission under the above-mentioned category will be based on the certificates provided by candidates. It is being assumed as it is not possible to conduct trials under the Sports and Extracurricular Activities in DU. To be considered that this decision has not been taken or announced yet. This recommendation has been proposed in the meeting but the standing committee of the academic council of the University will have to accept it first.

DU Admissions 2021: Important Details

The eligibility criteria for DU Admissions 2021 will not be changed for 2021. In simpler words criteria for DU admission, 2020 will still be applicable.

DU has said that there will be no change in the fee structure for DU Admissions 2021.

Delhi University is expected to launch tutorials or conduct webinars to help students navigate the online admission process. However, dates for the same has not been announced yet

The admission process will be completely online including the registration as well as payment of admission fees.

Delhi University has directed all the colleges to not bound students to fill any additional forms.

DU Admissions and CUCET

Delhi University opens admissions every year post announcement of class 12th results. Every year DU releases a cut-off for admissions to various courses. The CUCET is a part of the National Education Policy implemented in 2020 and was being discussed since Central Board of Secondary Examinations, CBSE cancelled Class 12 board exams this year.