DU Admission 2021: More Than 2.29 Lakh CBSE Students Register For UG Courses; Check Here

DU Admissions 2021: The registration process for DU Admission 2021 for undergraduate courses is closed now. This year more than 2.87 lakh students registered their names for the undergraduate course at Delhi University, confirmed an official data. In the last admission session, the university received a total of 3.53 lakh applications. The online application procedure started on August 2 and ended on August 31, 2021.

DU Admissions 2021: Maximum application from CBSE students

The official data says that a total of 4,38,696 candidates applied for around 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of Delhi University, out of which 2,872,227 candidates have completed the registration process and have also paid registration fees. Notably, the university will consider the candidature of only those students who have completed the payment process. This year, Delhi University received the maximum number of applications from the students who belonged to the CBSE board, as many as 2.29 lakh students from class 12 applied from the CBSE board, including the CBSE-affiliated schools from Haryana. 9659 students who applied were from the ISC board, and 8007 students were from the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education, reported PTI. On the other hand, the highest number of applications were submitted from the unreserved category (1,64,574). Registration from the reserved category tallied to 1,21,641, while applicants from other backward classes were 62,880 and economically weaker sections 13,829 and scheduled castes 36,842.

Delhi University registrations: Highest number of applications received from Delhi and Haryana

This year, the maximum number of students applying was from Delhi as the number stood at 1,15,928. Uttar Pradesh stood second for having the second-highest applicants and the number of UP students stood at 55,617. Students from Haryana numbered 37,743. Bihar had 16,704 applicants and 11,562 applicants were from Rajasthan, among other states. A total of 94,921 female candidates had applied for the UG course, whereas male candidates who applied for the same were 70, 653, and 3 from other categories. The Delhi University will publish the merit list on October 7, 2021. Students are recommended to pay regular visits to the website for the latest updates.

