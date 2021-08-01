Last Updated:

DU Admission 2021: Registration Process For UG Courses To Begin Tomorrow, See Details

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University will be starting the registration process for UG courses on August 2. Here is all you need to know about application process

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DU Admission 2021

Image: Shutterstock


DU Admission 2021: Delhi University is all set to begin its registration process for its undergraduate courses. The registration process is scheduled to start on August 2, 2021. It is to be noted that the application process for post-graduate cources was started last week from July 26, 2021. After postgraduate, the undergraduate registration process will begin from Monday. Interested candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website du.ac.in for more details. Here are the steps one needs to follow to register themselves.

Candidates are hereby informed that Delhi University will offer seats to students on the basis of marks received by students in class 12th board results. However, candidates must note that for some courses, Delhi University will conduct entrance examinations. The entrance examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. National Testing Agency will conduct the DU UG Admission 2021. Students will be allotted centres in any of the following states- Bihar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, and others. 

DU Admission 2021: Important Dates

  • DU UG Registration will begin on August 2, 2021
  • DU UG Registration will end on August 31, 2021
  • DU PG Registration was started on July 26, 2021
  • The entrance exams will be conducted on- Dates not announced yet

Delhi University conducts exam for-

  • Five-year Integrated course in Journalism
  • BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication
  • BA in Social Science
  • BA  in  Karnatak Music-Vocal or Instrumental
  • BA in Hindustani Music: Percussion, 
  • Bachelors of Elementary Education, and few other courses.

DU Admission: Eligibility

Candidates have to score a minimum of 45% marks in their 12th board examination to be eligible. University prepares merit list by considering the best four subjects in the examination. The entrance exam of DU is conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are asked 100 questions. Candidates should make sure to answer only when they are confident as there is a negative marking in the examination.

READ | KVS Admission 2021: KV releases third list for class 1 admission, here's how to check
READ | Manish Sisodia waives off TC requirement to get admission in Delhi government schools
READ | MHT CET 2021 registration for Engineering Admission ends today; Here's how to apply
READ | Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Application window opens, here's how to apply
READ | DU Admission 2021 for UG to begin on Aug 2, eligibility & fee to remain same as 2020
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND