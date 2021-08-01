DU Admission 2021: Registration Process For UG Courses To Begin Tomorrow, See Details

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University is all set to begin its registration process for its undergraduate courses. The registration process is scheduled to start on August 2, 2021. It is to be noted that the application process for post-graduate cources was started last week from July 26, 2021. After postgraduate, the undergraduate registration process will begin from Monday. Interested candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website du.ac.in for more details. Here are the steps one needs to follow to register themselves.

Candidates are hereby informed that Delhi University will offer seats to students on the basis of marks received by students in class 12th board results. However, candidates must note that for some courses, Delhi University will conduct entrance examinations. The entrance examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. National Testing Agency will conduct the DU UG Admission 2021. Students will be allotted centres in any of the following states- Bihar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, and others.

DU Admission 2021: Important Dates

DU UG Registration will begin on August 2, 2021

DU UG Registration will end on August 31, 2021

DU PG Registration was started on July 26, 2021

The entrance exams will be conducted on- Dates not announced yet

Delhi University conducts exam for-

Five-year Integrated course in Journalism

BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication

BA in Social Science

BA in Karnatak Music-Vocal or Instrumental

BA in Hindustani Music: Percussion,

Bachelors of Elementary Education, and few other courses.

DU Admission: Eligibility

Candidates have to score a minimum of 45% marks in their 12th board examination to be eligible. University prepares merit list by considering the best four subjects in the examination. The entrance exam of DU is conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are asked 100 questions. Candidates should make sure to answer only when they are confident as there is a negative marking in the examination.