DU Admissions 2021 Against 5th Cut-off List Begins Today, Details Here

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University has started the admission procedure under the 5th cut-off list today, November 9. On Monday, the varsity declared the fifth cut-off list, where a few colleges have reopened admissions in some courses for General category students. As per media reports, a total of 68,849 students have taken admission to the DU-affiliated colleges since the release of the first cut-off list. Students must take note that they can apply against the 5th cut-off list till November 10 at 11:55 pm. Students can also pay application fees to confirm their seat against the fourth cutoff list by November 12, 5 pm. If the seat in some colleges remains vacant even after the release of the 5th cut-off list, then the university will release a special cut off list on November 13, 2021.

DU Admissions 2021: Here's how to apply for DU admission.

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University and log in to the DU portal admission

STEP 2: Candidates who find themselves eligible in accordance with the fifth cut-off list should upload scanned documents, including class 10 and 12 certificates, passport photos, transfer certificates, and migration certificates.

STEP 3: Select the DU college and course according to marks and choice.

STEP 4: Now, the candidate needs to register online at the college website

STEP 5: After uploading the documents, candidates must return to the admission portal to complete the verification process.

STEP 6: It is mandatory to complete the payment process for admission.

STEP 7: If candidates wish to cancel the admission, they can do so by paying a nominal admission withdrawal fee.

DU 5th cut off List: Admission open at various DU Colleges

Ramjas College

Ramjas College has opened admission to several courses including BA(Honours) Sanskrit and BCom (H) at a cutoff of 75%, while BA(Honours) and History (96.75%). BA (Honours) Hindi (91.25%), BA (honours) English (97%) and BA (honours) Economics (98.25%).

Lady Shri Ram College

English and BA (Honours) Philosophy at 98.50% and 97% respectively and the cut-off for BA (Honours) Journalism has decreased to 98.50%.

Aryabhatta College

Admission at Aryabhatta College is open for several courses including BA (Honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (Honours) and BCom for the OBC category, BSc (Honours) Computer Science for the SC category, and for EWS category admission is open for BA Programme (Economics and History).

Miranda House

Admission for only 2 courses are available at Miranda House: General category students -- BA (Honours) History (98.75%) and BA (Honours) Sociology (97.75%).

