DU Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For PG, PhD, M.Phil. Programmes Today

Delhi University (DU) will start the online application process for the post-graduate programmes on Monday, July 26. The admission process for M.Phil and PhD programmes will also begin today. Candidates who wish to apply for PG, M.Phil or PhD programmes can apply online at du.ac.in. The online application window for these programmes will be open till August 21.

DUET 2021

Candidates will have to appear for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. Those who clear the test will be eligible for admissions. DUET 2021 for PG, PhD and M.Phil programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021.

DU Admissions 2021 Application Form

For Post Graduate Programmes, the candidates will be required to fill one Registration Form but pay separate Registration Fees if opting for more than one programme. All candidates applying for M.Phil/Ph.D. Programmes will have to fill a common Registration Form. There will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions.

DU UG Admissions 2021

Delhi University will commence the application for admissions to undergraduate programmes on August 2. The last date to apply for DU UG Admissions is August 31. Candidates will have to apply at du.ac.in and clear DUET 2021 for UG programmes. Centralised UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form.

"All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form. Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice. The Admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions," the official press release reads.