DU Admissions 2021: Deadline To Apply For DU Admissions Under 3rd Cut Off Ends Today

DU Admissions 2021: The deadline to apply for admissions in Delhi University under DU 3rd Cut off 2021 ends today. As of now, admissions are underway for various courses. As per reports, by the end of the third day of admissions, the University colleges have approved over ten thousand applications. All those students who have not applied yet for DU admissions under 3rd cut off can apply today. They will have to visit the official website du.ac.in.

Delhi University will also release a special cut off list this week. The colleges will complete the approval of admissions by October 22, 2021. Candidates will then have to pay the requisite fee till October 23, 2021. To be noted that Delhi University offers nearly 70,000 seats for admissions to Under Graduate courses. Out of the total number of seats, 50% of the seats were already filled on the basis of the first cut off list. As per reports, Delhi University has received 1,61,024 applications under all the lists released till now and out of them, 52,029 students have paid the fees.

DU 3rd cut off 2021: Important Dates

DU 3rd cut off list was released on October 16, 2021

Admission started against 3rd cut off list on October 18, 2021, from 10 am

The last date to apply against 3rd cut off list is October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm

Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges on October 22, 2021, till 5 pm

The fee needs to be paid by October 25, 2021

The last date of fee payment against the 3rd cut off list by candidates is October 23, 2021, till 5 pm

A special cut off list will be released on October 25, 2021.

Delhi University 3rd cut off list: Overview

According to the official statement, over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021. To be noted that the special cut off list is to be released on October 25, 2021. It will be helpful for those students who were eligible but could not get admission due to any reasons.