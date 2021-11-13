DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University To Release Special Drive Cut Off Today, See Details

DU Admissions Update: Delhi University will be releasing DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021 list for admission to various undergraduate courses on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The admission process against DU special cut off will be conducted on November 14 and November 15, 2021. All the students waiting for admission in various UG courses at the University of Delhi will be able to check the consolidated list once it is released on du.ac.in.

The special drive cut off list will be out for merit-based seats based on the best of four marks scored by candidates. The steps to download DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021 list have been mentioned here. Every year Delhi University offers around 70,000 seats under various undergraduate courses. The admission fee should be paid by candidates by November 16, 2021. The only way to confirm their respective seats is to pay the admission fee. All those candidates who did not qualify under the fifth cut off list are specifically advised to check DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021 list. The list will be released for BSc, BA and B.Com programs.

DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021: Steps to download the consolidated list

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University, DU at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the ‘Admission 2021’ section for undergraduate courses

Then select ‘DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021’ under UG admission section. (To be noted that the link has not been activated now)

Candidates should then check and download separate stream-wise cut off lists

Candidates are also advised to take printout of the consolidated list for future reference

This year, the classes for first-year undergraduate students will begin on November 22, 2021. Following the academic calendar, the semester exams for first-year UG students will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2022. Candidates are however advised to keep an eye on the official website to get updates about DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021 list.