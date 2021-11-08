DU Admissions 2021: DU 5th Cut Off List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University will be releasing the DU 5th Cut off 2021 list on Monday, November 8, 2021. The list of all the streams that are Arts, Science, and Commerce will be released separately. All the candidates who are waiting for Delhi University cut-off list of the fifth round are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of DU and it's college for being updated. The official website on which DU 5th cut off admissions list will be released is du.ac.in.

The applicants should know that the DU 5th Cut off 2021 totally depends on the availability of seats after the fourth round. All those students who will be eligible as per the cut off that will be released later today must complete the document verification round. They will have to pay admission fees to claim their seats on November 9 and November 10, 2021. However, the deadline to pay the admission fee is November 12, 2021. The steps to download fifth cut off list have been mentioned here.

DU 5th Cut off 2021: Steps to download Delhi University fifth cut off list

Interested candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, DU at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ section for undergraduate courses

Under the admission section, click on ‘DU 5th Cut off 2021’. (To be noted that the link has not been activated yet, it will be activated after the release of list)

Candidates should check and download separate streamwise cut off lists.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the list to refer it in future.

Every year Delhi University offers around 70,000 seats under various undergraduate courses. Reports say that over 86% of seats were filled before starting the admission process under the fourth round. As mentioned above, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on DU 5th Cut off 2021.