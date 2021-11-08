DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB 2nd Cut-off List Released; Check How To Apply

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University declared the 2nd cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can apply for admission to BA and BCom courses under the second cut-off list by visiting the official website - du.ac.in. Candidates must note that whoever scores equal or more than the cut-off will be given preference by the DU-affiliated colleges. Admission procedures against the second DU cutoff list will start on November 10 at respective teaching centres. Candidates must be aware that NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on weekends only.

This time, Jesus and Mary College has kept the cut-off at 82 percent for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 81 percent. Whereas, Miranda House and Hansraj College have already closed admissions to unreserved category students. In the second DU cutoff list, it is observed that there is a reduction of 4 to 5 %. Similarly, Hansraj College and Miranda House have closed admissions for BA (Programmer-Economics + Political Science) in the general category.

DU Admissions 2021: Here's how to apply for DU NCWEB Cut off

Visit the official website of Delhi University and log in to the DU portal for registration in the counselling process.

Candidates who find themselves eligible in accordance with the second cut-off list should upload scanned documents, including class 10 and 12 certificates, passport photos, transfer certificates, and migration certificates.

After uploading the documents, candidates must return to the admission portal to complete the verification process.

It is mandatory to complete the payment process for admission.

If candidates wish to cancel the admission, they can do so by paying a nominal admission withdrawal fee.

Image: Shutterstock