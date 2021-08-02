DU Admissions 2021: Online Registration For UG Courses Begins Today; See List Of Documents

Quick links:
Delhi University (DU) will on Monday begin the online registration process for the admissions to undergraduate programmes. The registration window for DU UG admissions 2021 will remain open from August 2 till August 31. Candidates who are seeking admissions in any of the undergraduate courses will be able to apply for DU admissions 2021 from today onwards.
The DU aspirants will have to visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. DU will activate the registration link on its admission portal. Candidates will have to fill the registration forms online and pay the registration fee before the deadline.
Candidates must upload all the required documents while registering for DU UG admissions. They must scan the documents and upload them online carefully. See the list of documents required for the DU registration process below.
Eligible candidates who apply for DU UG admissions 2021 will have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021). Only those who clear the DUET 2021 will be eligible for DU admissions. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET 2021. Detailed information and schedule for DUET 2021 will be released soon in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA DUET exam portal for more details.
The official web site of DU reads, " The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions. Centralized UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form. All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form. Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years' practice. The Admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions. "