DU Admissions 2021: Online Registration For UG Courses Begins Today; See List Of Documents

Delhi University (DU) will on Monday begin the online registration process for the admissions to undergraduate programmes. The registration window for DU UG admissions 2021 will remain open from August 2 till August 31. Candidates who are seeking admissions in any of the undergraduate courses will be able to apply for DU admissions 2021 from today onwards.

The DU aspirants will have to visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. DU will activate the registration link on its admission portal. Candidates will have to fill the registration forms online and pay the registration fee before the deadline.

Delhi University admissions 2021: How to register for UG courses

Visit the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Study at DU tab'

DU Admissions webpage will open on your screen

Click on DU UG Admissions 2021: Online registration portal

Register yourself and log in using the credentials

Fill in the DU Admission Form and select the courses and colleges you want to apply for

Pay the registration fee online and submit your form

Your DU registration process will be complete.

DU UG Admissions 2021: List of Documents required for registration

Candidates must upload all the required documents while registering for DU UG admissions. They must scan the documents and upload them online carefully. See the list of documents required for the DU registration process below.

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th certificate

Relevant reservation certificate issued by the competent authority

Self-attested copies of requisite certificates for admission under the sports/ ECA category

Link of the uploaded clip for admission against music

Photo ID Card - Aadhar Card, Driving license, PAN card, Voter ID Card, Passport, or School ID card.

DUET 2021

Eligible candidates who apply for DU UG admissions 2021 will have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021). Only those who clear the DUET 2021 will be eligible for DU admissions. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the DUET 2021. Detailed information and schedule for DUET 2021 will be released soon in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA DUET exam portal for more details.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Merit-based admission

The official web site of DU reads, " The University has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for Merit-Based and Entrance Based admissions. Centralized UG admissions will be done through one Registration-cum-Application form. All Departments / Colleges will use the same Registration-cum-Application Form for admissions and the candidates will not have to fill any other form. Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years' practice. The Admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions. "

