DU Admissions 2021: Over 29K Students Apply For Admissions Under 2nd Cutoff List

The Delhi University online admission window under the second cut-off list has been started today, October 11, 2021. The Delhi University has released the 2nd Cut-Off List on October 9, 2021. As per the data shared by the university, on the first day, Delhi University received over 29,000 applications for DU admissions under the second cut-off list, while over 2,100 applicants paid their fees.

DU had released the first cutoff list on October 1. As per the report, 36,130 candidates had secured admissions in the first list against a total of 70,000 undergraduate seats in the university. Half of the seats were filled after the first list of admissions. DU released the second cutoff on October 9 to fill the remaining seats.

DU Admission 2021

The DU received 29,086 applications on Monday while payment of fees were paid by 2,103 applicants. A total of 2,593 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data. The second cut-off list of DU has recorded a decline in cut-off percentage, a marginal reduction between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses. Students who got shortlisted in the DU second cut-off list can now apply for admission by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

How to register for DU Admissions 2021

Students who got shortlisted in the DU second cut-off list can now apply for admission by visiting the official website using the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, those students who had applied during the first cut-off list will also be allowed to withdraw their admission if they want to take admission in the desired college under DU 2nd cut-off. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for admissions.

Candidates must register their names and generate a username and password for further login.

Log in again and fill out the application form by entering details such as the address, personal details, academic details, and best of 4 marks.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Now pay application fees.

Take a printout or screenshot of the application form.

(With inputs from PTI)