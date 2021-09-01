DU Admissions 2021: Over 4.3 Lakh Candidates Register For Delhi University UG Admissions

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University on Tuesday concluded the registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses. The DU UG registration window closed at 11:59 pm on August 31. As per the official data of Delhi University, over 4.3 lakh aspirants have registered for the Delhi University UG admissions 2021.

As per the available data, 4,38,696 candidates have registered till 6 pm. The registration window had closed at 11:59 pm. The latest data will be released by the university soon. The online registration process for DU UG admissions had started on August 2. There are around 70,000 seats in 63 colleges of the university.

DU UG Admissions 2021: Cutoff to release on October 1

The Delhi university is likely to release its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on October 1, 2021. The date is, however, tentative. The formal announcements will be made in the due course of time. The cutoff will be released only after the offline physical exams of CBSE class 12th board students will be concluded.

Delhi University Admissions 2021

The Delhi University is offering seats to students on the basis of marks received by students in the class 12th board results 2021. However, it must be noted that for some courses, Delhi University will conduct its entrance examinations. While for most UG courses, students are admitted on the basis of merit, admission to nine UG courses is done through the DU entrance test (DUET), which is held in September. The entrance examination will be conducted in an online computer-based mode. The DU Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students will be allotted centres in any of the following states- Bihar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, and others.