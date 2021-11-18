DU Admissions 2021: Registration For PG Admissions Against 1st Merit List Begins Today

DU PG Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi has released the 1st merit list for DU PG Admissions. The University is all set to begin registration for merit and entrance based postgraduate admissions on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Here is the direct link to check the first merit list.

The University has also released admission lists for most of the courses, however, merit lists of some of the courses are awaited. Candidates who are interested in taking admission in DU are advised to keep an eye on the admission portal for being updated. The official website which has details of the admission process is admission.uod.ac.in. Under the first merit list, the deadline to apply is November 21, 2021 (11.59 pm). The important dates related to DU PG Admission can be checked here.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates

The first merit list was out on November 17, 2021

Registration for admissions through the first list begins on November 18, 2021

The deadline to register for admissions under DU PG admission first merit list is November 21, 2021

DU college departments will verify and approve admissions of candidates by November 22, 2021

The deadline to pay the admission fee in the first round is November 23, 2021

The second merit list will be released on November 26, 2021

Round 3 admission list will be released on December 3, 2021

DU PG Admission 2021: Steps To Apply Online

Candidates should visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in and click on the PG Admission link Choose a course and upload the required documents Candidates will have to wait till their documents are verified, once approved pay the admission fee Submit and download the application form Candidates are also advised to take its printout for further reference

DU PG Admission process

"A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline. The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college. The candidates shall pay the admission fees online, within the prescribed deadline and will be considered admitted provisionally,” the university said.

DUET 2021: DU PG entrance exam scorecards

This year, over 1.80 lakh students have applied for admission to various courses under postgraduate programs offered by Delhi University. The Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 was conducted by National Testing Agency between September 26 and October 1, 2021. The DUET 2021 was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India.