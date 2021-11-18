DU Admissions 2021: Registration For PG Admissions Against 1st Merit List Begins Today

Quick links:
DU PG Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi has released the 1st merit list for DU PG Admissions. The University is all set to begin registration for merit and entrance based postgraduate admissions on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Here is the direct link to check the first merit list.
The University has also released admission lists for most of the courses, however, merit lists of some of the courses are awaited. Candidates who are interested in taking admission in DU are advised to keep an eye on the admission portal for being updated. The official website which has details of the admission process is admission.uod.ac.in. Under the first merit list, the deadline to apply is November 21, 2021 (11.59 pm). The important dates related to DU PG Admission can be checked here.
"A candidate‘s name in the admission list alone does not mean that he/she is admitted. Selected candidates are to pay online admission fee within prescribed deadline. The selected candidates will login to the PG admission portals, for selecting the program and preference order of the colleges where the same program is offered. The Head of the Department/ Principal of the college will approve the admission after verifying the online uploaded certificates and allocate the college. The candidates shall pay the admission fees online, within the prescribed deadline and will be considered admitted provisionally,” the university said.
This year, over 1.80 lakh students have applied for admission to various courses under postgraduate programs offered by Delhi University. The Entrance Examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 was conducted by National Testing Agency between September 26 and October 1, 2021. The DUET 2021 was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India.