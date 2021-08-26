DU Admissions 2021: Registration Window For Delhi University UG Admissions Closing Soon

DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University is soon going to close the registration window for admissions to undergraduate courses. Aspirants who wish to take admission in any UG course in the University of Delhi (DU) are advised not to wait for the deadline and register themselves at the earliest. The DU UG admission registration 2021 window will close on August 31. The online registration process had begun on August 2, 2021. There are around 70,000 undergraduate seats in over 60 colleges at the Delhi University. Aspirants can register for admissions online at du.ac.in or https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/.

DU UG Admissions 2021

Delhi University will offer seats to students on the basis of marks received by students in class 12th board results. However, it must be noted that for some courses, Delhi University will conduct entrance examinations. While for most UG courses,s tudents are admitted on the basis of merit, admission to nine UG courses is done through the DU entrance test (DUET), which is held in September. The entrance examination will be conducted in an online computer-based mode. The DU Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students will be allotted centres in any of the following states- Bihar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, and others.

DU Admissions 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates have to score a minimum of 45% marks in their class 12th board examination to be eligible. University shall prepare merit list by considering the best four subjects in the examination. The entrance exam of DU is conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates are asked 100 questions. Candidates should make sure to answer only when they are confident as there is a negative marking in the examination. Due to the current COVID-19 issue, the university will not conduct sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) trials this year. Admissions for the 5% of supernumerary seats reserved in each programme under the sports and ECA categories will be done on the basis of certificates, as they were last year.