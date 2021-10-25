DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut Off List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Delhi University will be releasing DU Special Cut off 2021 on Monday, October 25, 2021. Interested candidates should know that special cut-off will only be released if all the seats have not been filled in DU colleges against the third cut-off list. The Delhi university special cut-offs will be uploaded on individual colleges’ websites and also on Delhi University’s official website that is du.ac.in.
To be noted that the total number of seats at Delhi University, particularly for Under Graduate courses is 70,000. As per reports, 60,155 seats have already been filled against the three cut-offs that have been released earlier this month. Candidates will be able to check the vacant seats once the cutoff is released by University as many colleges have already closed the admission process.
Candidates must not confuse the special cut-off list with the fourth cut-off list as both are different things. The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30, 2021. Here is the list of important dates related to DU Admission 2021.
According to the official statement, over 48000 applications were submitted for admission into various DU colleges. DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st Cut-off list and the 2nd Cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the 3rd cut-off list between October 18 to October 21, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for details.