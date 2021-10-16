DU Admissions 2021: Third Cut Off List To Be Released Today; Check Direct Link, Details

Delhi University is gearing up to release the third cut off list. The third list is scheduled to be released by Delhi University on Saturday, October 16, 2021. All those students who did not secure admission into DU colleges under Delhi University's first and second cut off list are advised to keep an eye on Delhi University's website today. Eligible candidates will have to make sure to apply for admissions between October 18 and 21, 2021. As mentioned above, the DU 3rd cut off list can be checked online by visiting the official website of du.ac.in.

This year over 48,000 students registered their names for admission into various DU-affiliated colleges. As per the official data, in this academic year, DU received more than 1.18 lakh applications from candidates against both the 1st cut off list and the 2nd cut off list. Till now, 48,582 students have managed to secure admission into colleges by paying fees. More than 50% of DU seats for admission to UG courses have been filled.

DU Admissions 2021: Important Dates

The last date of fee payment against 2nd cut off list was October 15, 2021, till 5 pm

DU 3rd cut off list to be out on October 16, 2021

Admission to begin against 3rd cut off list on October 18, 2021, from 10 am

The deadline to apply for admission against 3rd cut off list is October 21, 2021, till 11:59 pm

Approval for 3rd cut off to be completed by colleges October 22, 2021, till 5 pm

Candidates should make sure to pay the fee against the 3rd cut off list by candidates till October 23, 2021, till 5 pm

DU cut off: Overview

While speaking to news agency PTI, the admission convenor at Hindu College, Manish Knawam, said, "The third cut off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com (Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut offs."

