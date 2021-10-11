Last Updated:

DU Admissions 2021 Under 2nd Cut-off List To Begin Today; Check List Of Courses Here

Students who got shortlisted in the DU 2nd cutoff list can now apply for admission by visiting the official website using the student's dashboard.

DU Admissions 2021

The Delhi University admission procedure under the second cut-off list starts today, October 11, 2021. The Delhi University released the 2nd Cut-Off List on October 9, 2021. Notably, the second cut-off list recorded a decline in cut-off percentage, a marginal reduction between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

Students who got shortlisted in the DU second cut-off list can now apply for admission by visiting the official website using the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, those students who had applied during the first cut-off list will also be allowed to withdraw their admission if they want to take admission in the desired college under DU 2nd cut-off.

DU 2nd cutoff admissions 2021: How to apply

  • To apply for admission to Delhi University, candidates must register their names and generate a username and password for further login.
  • Log in again and fill out the application form by entering details such as address, personal details, academic details, and best of 4 marks.
  • Upload the required documents in the prescribed size and format.
  • Now pay application fees.
  • Take a printout or screenshot of the application form.

DU Admissions 2021: Here are the courses available in the Top 10 Colleges

Daulat Ram College (W): B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi,B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) HistoryB.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceB.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Hindu College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.)

Lady Shri Ram College for Women: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Journalism, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Social Work, B.Com (Hons.)

Miranda House: B.A. (Hons.) Bengali, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceB.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

Hans Raj College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com (Hons.)

Ramjas College: B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Shri Ram College of Commerce: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)

Indraprastha, IP College for Women: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.)

Sri Venkateswara College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Kirori Mal College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Urdu, B.ComB.Com (Hons.)

