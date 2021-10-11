DU Admissions 2021 Under 2nd Cut-off List To Begin Today; Check List Of Courses Here

The Delhi University admission procedure under the second cut-off list starts today, October 11, 2021. The Delhi University released the 2nd Cut-Off List on October 9, 2021. Notably, the second cut-off list recorded a decline in cut-off percentage, a marginal reduction between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

Students who got shortlisted in the DU second cut-off list can now apply for admission by visiting the official website using the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, those students who had applied during the first cut-off list will also be allowed to withdraw their admission if they want to take admission in the desired college under DU 2nd cut-off.

DU 2nd cutoff admissions 2021: How to apply

To apply for admission to Delhi University, candidates must register their names and generate a username and password for further login.

Log in again and fill out the application form by entering details such as address, personal details, academic details, and best of 4 marks.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Now pay application fees.

Take a printout or screenshot of the application form.

DU Admissions 2021: Here are the courses available in the Top 10 Colleges

Daulat Ram College (W): B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi,B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) HistoryB.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceB.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Hindu College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.)

Lady Shri Ram College for Women: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Journalism, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Social Work, B.Com (Hons.)

Miranda House: B.A. (Hons.) Bengali, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political ScienceB.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

Hans Raj College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com (Hons.)

Ramjas College: B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Shri Ram College of Commerce: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)

Indraprastha, IP College for Women: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Psychology, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.)

Sri Venkateswara College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Sociology, B.Com, B.Com (Hons.)

Kirori Mal College: B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Geography, B.A. (Hons.) Hindi, B.A. (Hons.) History, B.A. (Hons.) Political Science, B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit, B.A. (Hons.) Urdu, B.ComB.Com (Hons.)

