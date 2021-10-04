DU Admissions 2021 Under First Cut-off List Begins Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

DU Admissions 2021: The Delhi University began the admission procedure under the first cut-off list of 2021 today October 4. Candidates whose names are in the 1st cut-off list 2021 can apply for admission by visiting the official website of Delhi University. The last d op upate to apply for admission is October 6, 2021. According to an official notice issued by the Delhi University admission authority, all the colleges need to complete approval for admission against DU's first cut-off list by October 7 till 5 pm and the last day of fee payment is October 5.

DU released the first cut-off list on October 1. This year DU's Jesus and Mary College recorded 100% cut-off marks for the psychology program. The official data issued by the varsity claims that more than 4.38 lakh applications were submitted in 2021. Delhi University will release five cut-off lists this year for admission to UG courses. Candidates who want to apply can follow the below-mentioned steps and use the Direct Link given here - DU Admission 2021 link

Delhi University admissions 2021: Important documents

At the time of admission, candidates will need a passing certificate of class 12.

Passing mark sheet for class 10.

Transfer certificate (TC) from school.

Candidates will have to provide a caste certificate/category certificate.

Character certificate issued by the school authority

The OMR form along with the migration certificate from the respective university.

Delhi University admissions 2021: Here's how to apply for DU admissions 2021

STEP 1: To apply for DU admissions in 2021, log on to the official website-- admit.uod.ac.in

STEP 2: Alternatively use the direct link given here - DU admissions 2021 apply online link

STEP 3: Now enter the necessary credentials.

STEP 4: From the admissions portal dashboard, select a college and a course.

STEP 5: Carefully fill out all of the required information.

STEP 6: Upload the documents (if the application is accepted).

STEP 7: Pay the admission fee to complete the admission procedure.

Image: PTI