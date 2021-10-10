DU Admissions Under 2nd Cut-off List To Begin From Oct 11; Check Full Details Here

DU 2nd Cut-Off List: The Delhi University released the 2nd Cut-Off List on October 9, 2021, for students to take admission in various undergraduate courses. The admission procedure under the second cut-off list will start from October 11, 2021. Notably, the second cut-off list recorded a decline in cut-off percentage, a marginal reduction between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

Students who got shortlisted in the DU second cut-off list can apply for admission by visiting the official website using the student's dashboard. Meanwhile, those students who had applied during the first cut-off list will also be allowed to withdraw their admission if they want to take admission in the desired college under DU 2nd cut-off. Candidates can use the direct link and below-given instructions to apply for admission - DU Admission Under 2nd Cut-Off List (CLICK HERE)

DU 2nd Cut-Off List: DU Admission Process 2021; Follow These Steps

To apply for admission to Delhi University, candidates must register their names and generate a username and password for further login.

Log in again and fill out the application form by entering details such as address, personal details, academic details, and best of 4 marks.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Now pay application fees.

Take a printout or screenshot of the application form.

DU colleges record lower percentage in 2nd Cut-Off List 2021

On the second cut-off list, various colleges have reduced their cut-off percentage. For instance, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has kept 98.5% as the cut-off for BSc (Hons) Computer Science. Aryabhatta will take admission with a 98.5% cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology. Shri Ram College of Commerce has reduced the cut-off percentage for Economics and B Com (Honours) the latest cit-offs are 99.75% and 99.12%, respectively. In the second cut-off list, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa demands a 98.75%.

Image: Shutterstock