DU Constitutes Council For Drafting Syllabi Of 6 Fresh Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP

The Delhi University (DU) has established a seven-member panel to construct the syllabi of six fresh interdisciplinary undergraduate courses that are set to be introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP). The university will be implementing the NEP from 2022-23 following cognizance from its executive and academic committee.

"The University of Delhi has constituted the National Education Policy (NEP) Interdisciplinary Courses Committee. The committee shall frame the syllabi with respect to the following new interdisciplinary courses that are part of the structures of the undergraduate programmes of study," a notification issued in this regard maintained.

Delhi University introduces fresh interdisciplinary courses

The fresh interdisciplinary courses to be offered by the university are -

Ethics and culture

Social and emotional learning

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Co-Curricular

Science and Society and IT skills

Data analysis and Mathematics

Noted academicians to construct syllabus

The University has designated Professor Vivek Suneja, Faculty of Management Studies as the Chairman of the Committee. Among other, are Professor HP Singh, Department of Physics, Professor Shobha Bagai, Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC), Dr Anju Srivastava, Principal, Hindu College, Dr Suman Sharma, Principal, Lady Shri Ram College, Dr SP Aggarwal, Principal, Ramanujan College, and Dr Asani Bhaduri, Assistant Professor, CIC, who will be the member-secretary.

"The NEPO disciplinary Courses Committee is empowered to constitute Interdisciplinary Sub-Committees/Working groups for assisting the committee in framing the syllabi for the NEP Interdisciplinary Courses, comprising teachers of the departments, centres and colleges of the university," the notification read.

DU operationalises offline classes

Notably, with the decline in COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi University has announced the reopening of the DU campus. The University started offline classes on September 15. The students visiting the campus have been advised to follow COVID-appropriate measures. It must be noted that attendance during these classes will not be compulsory and students can also stay at home and continue their studies.

Colleges under the varsity will function in a phased manner and the syllabus will be completed in both offline and online modes. The Standard Operation Procedure issued by the government for universities clearly states that any individual feeling sick must immediately self-monitor and report the illness to the authorities.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)