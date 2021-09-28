DU Cutoff Lists For UG Merit-based Admissions To Be Announced On October 1

DU Cutoff Release Date 2021: The University of Delhi also known as DU will release the first cutoff list for Delhi University admissions 2021 on October 1. Candidates who have applied for the DU Admissions 2021 will be able to check the first cutoff list on the official website- du.ac.in or https://admission.uod.ac.in/. The Delhi University has on Monday released the detailed schedule for UG Merit Based Admission Process 2021-22 on its official Twitter handle as well as on the official website.

As per the official schedule, the first cutoff list will be out on October 1 and candidates will be allowed to apply for admissions against the first cutoff till October 6. The second cutoff list will be released by DU colleges on October 9 and the admission process under the 2nd cutoff will be done by October 13. The third cutoff list will be released on October 16 and the admission process will be held till October 21. The DU special cutoff will be released on October 25.

The 4th and 5th cutoff lists for DU Admissions will be released on October 30 and November 4, 2021, respectively. The declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive on Vacant Seats wherever available will be out on November 13. Candidates can apply against Special Drive on November 14 and 15. The last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive is November 16. The special cutoff, 4th and 5th cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available.

DU Cutoff Release Date