DU Exams 2021: Delhi University Postpones Final Year Exams, To Begin On June 7

The University of Delhi (DU) has released an important notification regarding the final year and final semester and annual exams. As per the latest notification released by the Delhi University, the final year and final semester and annual exams that were scheduled to begin on June 1 have been postponed. Now, the DU final year/ semester exams 2021 will begin on June 7.

DU final exams postponed

The postponement information was first shared by the university on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, May 20. Students of DU have been demanding to cancel and not just postpone the exams in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the DU has not cancelled the final exams. The DU final exams will be in online mode and held in the open-book format.

Moreover, DU has stated that all the previous date sheets that were released for exams beginning on May 15 have been withdrawn. The new date sheet for DU exams will be notified soon. The revised date sheets for DU exams will be available on the official website of DU- www.du.ac.in.

Click here to read the official notice of DU exams postponement

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.

Read notification here below... pic.twitter.com/i1KpigV69G — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 20, 2021

Last month, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) had written to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi demanding suspension of classes and cancellation of exams since many students and teachers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The varsity had on Thursday said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred in view of spiking COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The university has been receiving requests related to the examination of terminal semester final year students scheduled for May-June 2021. The university would take stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May - June 2021 examination (final year semester) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the notification read.