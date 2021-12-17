Last Updated:

DU Executive Council Meeting On Friday, VC Likely To Announce His New Team

Senior Delhi University officials, including pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi, tendered their resignations on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of the Executive Council on Friday when the vice-chancellor is expected to announce his new team.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
du

Image: PTI


Senior Delhi University officials, including pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi, tendered their resignations on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of the Executive Council on Friday when the vice-chancellor is expected to announce his new team.

According to officials privy to the development, Joshi, Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta submitted their resignations.

"These posts are co-terminus, they last till the tenure of the vice-chancellor who made those appointments. With Professor Yogesh Singh joining as the vice-chancellor on October 8, they were supposed to resign but were asked to continue till the new appointments were made," said an official, requesting anonymity.

READ | DU PG 3rd merit list not releasing today, check new dates here

Joshi had served as the vice-chancellor before Singh's appointment.

The Executive Council meeting is scheduled for Friday and Singh is likely to announce his new team. Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani had also tendered his resignation but he has been asked to continue on his post.

READ | DU Admission 2021: Deadline to apply against 3rd special drive cut-off ends on December 5
READ | Not in favour of cut-off based admission system: DU Vice Chancellor
READ | DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University to release 3rd Merit List today
READ | DU releases NCWEB 5th cut off on du.ac.in, know how to check & what's next

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: du, delhi university, DU Executive Council
First Published:
COMMENT