DU Final Semester Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check B.com, BA And BSc Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
DU final semester results 2021: Delhi University has released DU Final Semester Results 2021. The results have been declared on July 22, 2021 for B.Com and BA (Hons.) courses. These subjects fall under Choice Based Credit System, CBCS. Students who appeared for these examinations can now check their results on Delhi University's official website that is du.ac.in. Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to check their results quickly.
Here is the step-by-step guide to see the results. To be noted that DU Final Results 2021 have been declared for 10 courses. These courses are-
Before declaring results for 10 courses, Delhi University had declared the result of BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BA (Hons) Persian, BA (Hons) Urdu, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science, BSc (Hons) Home Science, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc Life Science, BSc Mathematical Science and BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports. DU had already declared results for the open book exams that were held earlier. The students who appeared for those exams can check their Delhi University Semester Results 2021 at du.ac.in.