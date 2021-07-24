Last Updated:

DU Final Semester Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check B.com, BA And BSc Results

DU final semester results 2021 have been declared. Results of 10 courses can be checked online on the official websites. Here is all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DU final semester results 2021

Image: Shutterstock


DU final semester results 2021: Delhi University has released DU Final Semester Results 2021. The results have been declared on July 22, 2021 for B.Com and BA (Hons.) courses. These subjects fall under Choice Based Credit System, CBCS. Students who appeared for these examinations can now check their results on Delhi University's official website that is du.ac.in. Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to check their results quickly.

Delhi University final results: Details

Here is the step-by-step guide to see the results. To be noted that DU Final Results 2021 have been declared for 10 courses. These courses are-

  1. B.Com (Hons.)
  2. BA (Hons.) Applied Psychology
  3. BA (Hons.) History
  4. BA (Hons.) Punjabi
  5. BA (Hons.) Philosophy
  6. BA (Hons.) Psychology
  7. BA (Hons.) Social Work
  8. BA (Voc) Materials Management
  9. BA (Voc) Tourism Management
  10. BSc Physical Science

DU Final Results 2021: How to Check 

  • Go to the official site of Delhi University- du.ac.in.  
  • On the Homepage, look for the tab that reads 'Results.'
  • OR here is the direct link to view results
  • Select college, and exam session, fill roll number, date of birth, and type captcha code
  • After filling in all the information, click on the print scorecard button
  • Your result for the course you selected will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a print of the same for future references. 
  • Those students whose results fall under Result Awaited (RA) or Absent (AB) category will have to get in touch with their college within 10 days 

DU released results of other courses

Before declaring results for 10 courses, Delhi University had declared the result of BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BA (Hons) Persian, BA (Hons) Urdu, BSc (Hons) Biomedical Science, BSc (Hons) Home Science, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, BSc Life Science, BSc Mathematical Science and BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports.  DU had already declared results for the open book exams that were held earlier. The students who appeared for those exams can check their Delhi University Semester Results 2021 at du.ac.in.

First Published:
