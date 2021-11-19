DU Issues Anti-ragging Guidelines Ahead Of Reopening Colleges For UG Students

DU reopening update: The Delhi University released DU anti- ragging guidelines on Thursday, November 18, 2021. DU anti-ragging rules direct that sealed complaint boxes should be there in front of the principal’s office. It has also been decided that there will be constitution of vigilance squads in colleges. As of now, the classes will also be held in virtual mode.

For the new students, Delhi University colleges will hold orientation programmes to familiarise them with their respective colleges and departments. Miranda House has announced that it will be conducting its orientation in online mode on November 20, 2021. Students will also be given a virtual tour of the college. The Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College For Women, Gargi College and Ramanujan College have said that they will be holding their orientation days on November 22, 2021. The anti-ragging guidelines highlighted that the heads of institutions can identify a Disciplinary Resource Person (DRP) in each college, hostel, hall, department. It also says that the contact details must be shared with the proctor’s office.

Guidelines issued by DU: Highlights

“The institutions may erect suitable hoardings/billboards/banners in prominent places within the respective campus to exhort the students to prevent or not to indulge in ragging… Along with the DRP, senior teachers, NCC/NSS officers, if any, and senior students may be involved to form a Disciplinary Resource Committee (DRC)/Disciplinary Committee at the college/faculty/department level,” the guidelines read.

“Sealed complaint boxes be placed in front of the Principal’s Office, especially in those undergraduate colleges which have hostels, for the benefit of the potential victims of ragging to enable them to put their complaints/suggestions to College authorities. Officials in each college on whom the responsibility has been entrusted will look into those complaints and take prompt necessary action, as per University norms,” the guidelines said.

Entry on ID cards