DU, JNU, Anna University Admissions 2021: Admission Process Status Of Top Universities

The CBSE and several other state boards have cancelled the class 12 examinations. After the class 12 exams are cancelled, students have been eagerly waiting to get an update about the various undergraduate programs in different universities. The candidates who want to take admission in prestigious universities like the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University, IP University and Anna University among others have been curious to know about the admission process. Here is a look at the details about the JNU, Anna University, DU admissions among others.

Delhi University (DU)

According to reports, the DU will be starting the registration process for admissions by July 15, 2021. During a media interaction, chairman (admissions) Rajeev Gupta had shared that the schedule for DU admissions in undergraduate courses is currently tentative. He also added that the dates have been worked out with an assumption that the school boards would have declared results by then. The officials of DU have ruled out the possibility of entrance exams for this year. However, it is likely that the admissions will be merit-based.

Jamia Hamdard

The registration process for admissions this year has started at Jamia Hamdard University. Candidates can apply for up to eight programmes through a single form available at jamiahamdard.nopaperforms. The last date of submission of this application is July 25. The admissions are given by national level entrance exams like NEET, JEE, CLAT, etc. But as the entrance exams have been delayed, the university will be adopting an alternative scheme of examinations.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

JNU holds a JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. According to reports, the National Testing Agency, NTA will likely start the registration process for JNUEE 2021 in June. JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had earlier told ANI that the JNU entrance examination will be conducted when it is safe for students to appear for the exam. The University had a ranking in the 561-570 bracket in the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2022.

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University is one of the popular universities offering various undergraduate programmes in fields like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, science, arts, commerce, among various others. The admissions to engineering courses are done on the basis of WBJEE scores. On the other hand, full-time BA programme admissions are done on the basis of the previous qualifying examination. The WBJEE is all set to be conducted on July 11.

Osmania University

The admissions in various PG, UG and PhD courses is done on the basis of either entrance exam or merit score depending on the course. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 for BTech, BE, BPharm courses is scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 9. The admissions in other courses like BBA, BCom, BA, BSc and BCA are done on the basis of merit list. The admission process will likely begin after the declaration of class 12 results.

IP University

The IP University has released the admission forms for admissions in this year’s courses. The last date to register and apply at ipu.admissions.nic.in and ipu.ac.in is July 15, 2021. The admission process has started for various courses like UG, PG, PhD and MPhil courses for both Indian and international students. The shortlisting of candidates and admissions will be done based on the respective entrance examinations.

Anna University

Generally, the Anna University admissions for all programmes begin in August every year. They are either entrance based or merit-based. For engineering courses, the students have to appear for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The exact exam dates and registration process for Anna University admissions 2021 is yet to be announced by the university. The TANCET 2021 for admissions in MBA, MArch, MPlan and MCA was held in March 2021. However, the counselling process is yet to begin for the exam.

