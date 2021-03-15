DU Online Exam Guidelines: UG, PG Students To Get Extra Time If They Face Technical Issues

The University of Delhi aka Delhi University begins the online exam for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from today, March 15. Over one lakh students are registered to appear for the DU Online exams 2021. DU on Sunday released the guidelines for appearing in the Open Book Exams (OBE) for semester 1.

DU OBE: Important guidelines for online exams

Each College/Institute shall upload the mobile numbers and email ID of the Nodal Officer/s on the College/Institute website under intimation to the University in which students can contact, in the case of any query during the examination days. The students shall answer the questions on A4 Size papers and mark page number on the top of each page. On the first page, the student shall write the following details.

a. Date and time of examination (DD/MM/YYYY, HRS:Min):

b. Examination Roll Number

c. Name of the Program i.e. B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Hons./Pass) etc:

d. Semester:

e. Unique Paper Code (UPC):

f. Title of the Paper:

g. Name of the College/Institute

h. E-mail ID of the student:

i. Mobile Number of the student: The duration of the Examination shall be four hours out of which three hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the Portal. In case of poor internet connectivity/any unforeseen technical glitches etc: The students are advised to submit his/her script beyond the specified time period with the documentary evidence. The maximum time limit for the delayed submission is 60 minutes. However, all such cases will be examined by the Review Committee and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review Committee. Students should appear in the examination as per the option filled in the examination form for the mode of examination i.e. "Physical Mode (From the College)" OR "Remote Mode (From Home)" by using ICT based facilities.

Those who have opted for the option of writing an exam by Physical mode (College), will have the choice of writing it through Remote Mode (Home). The College will provide the necessary infrastructure in compliance with the MHA, UGC guidelines in view of COVID-19. For the students opting the Remote Mode (Home): The students may write the examination from any part of the country of his/her convenience For the students opting for the Physical Mode (College): The students shall require writing the examination at their respective Colleges/Institutes according to the seating plan prescribed by the College/ Institute. The students shall be provided all the ICT facilities including a computer by the College/Institute for downloading question paper, scanning of answer sheets, and uploading answer sheets on the OBE Portal. The students shall bring the A4 Size Papers for writing the answers. The students who have opted Physical Mode (College) may appear in Remote Mode (Home) if he/she desires.

Click here for the important notice.

Click here to log in to the DU OBE portal

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)