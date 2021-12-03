DU PG 3rd Merit List Not Releasing Today, Check New Dates Here

DU 3rd merit list: Delhi University on December 2 postponed the release of third merit list for DU PG Admissions 2021. Earlier it was supposed to be out on December 3 which has been postponed till December 7, 2021. This has been done so as to give time to candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List. Those candidates can apply till December 3 (5 pm) and make payments after approvals till December 4, 2021 (5 pm). This has been informed through an official notification that has been uploaded on du.ac.in. Here is the direct link to check official notification.

Official notification reads, "Admissions under the Second Admission list of PG programs have been extended till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021. The candidates who were reallocated/shortlisted in the Second Admission List can apply till 5:00pm, Friday 03rd December 2021 and make payments after approvals till 5:00pm, Saturday 04th December, 2021."

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates

Events Date Third merit list will be out on December 7, 2021 Candidates will have to apply under third list between December 8 and December 9, 2021 Departments/ Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd Merit List between December 8 and December 10, 2021 Payments against 3 rd Merit List December 11, 2021

DU PG Admissions 2021: Here's how to check the merit list

Candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University admissions.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the DU PG Merit List 2021 link

A pdf list will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the DU PG Merit List 2021 for further reference.

DU PG Admissions 2nd Merit List 2021: Highlights

Delhi University on November 27 released the 2nd merit list for some new programs and for the remaining programs. Admission to Delhi University under the second merit list began on November 28 and the deadline for applications was November 29, 2021. DU PG admission list was released for both entrance and merit-based admissions, and the university has released the 2nd merit list for BEd, MA English, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MA Sanskrit, MA Urdu, MCom, and MSc Physics. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the DU Admissions 2021.