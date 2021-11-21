DU PG Admission 2021: Registration Under 1st Merit List Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

Delhi University on November 17, released the DU PG Merit List 2021 for admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Soon after the release of merit list, the admission process was started. The deadline to register for admission in PG courses under first merit list ends on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Over 1.80 lakh candidates who applied for admission to various DU PG courses and have not checked the list can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check important admission-related dates and the steps to download the merit list here. The registration steps have also been attached here.

DU PG Admissions 2021: Important Dates

The First DU PG merit list was released on November 17, 2021

Candidates will have to apply for admissions from November 18 (10 am) till November 21 (11:59 pm)

The DU PG admissions 2021 second merit list will be out on November 26, 2021

The application window will be activated for a duration of 4 days between November 27 and November 30, 2021

The deadline to pay the fee under the second merit list is December 1, 2021

The third merit list will be released on December 3, 2021

The admission window will be activated for two days i.e. on December 4 and December 5, 2021

The deadline to pay the fee is December 7, 2021

DU PG Merit List 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.

After being redirected to another page, click on the link which reads 'DU PG Merit List 2021'.

Check and download the admission merit list

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here's how to apply for Delhi University admission

STEP 1:Candidates must go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in and select the course and upload the required documents.

STEP 2: The document will be verified in the next step. Once approved, pay the admission fee to proceed.

STEP 3: Now, click on "Submit" button and download the application form and take a printout for further reference.

DU PG Admission 2021: Important documents required